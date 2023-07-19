Advertisement
What is Llma 2? How to use Meta's latest Ai Model 'Llma 2'

What is Llma 2? How to use Meta’s latest Ai Model ‘Llma 2’
Meta has unveiled Llama 2, an updated version of its open-source language model. Llama 2 offers an alternative to proprietary models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus. According to Meta, Llama 2 requires significantly fewer computing resources to experiment with new methods, validate others’ work, and explore novel applications.

The latest addition to Meta’s lineup of language models is Llama 2, which competes with ChatGPT and other similar models. Llama 2 has undergone extensive training on a significantly larger dataset, and its context length has been doubled compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the Llama 2 model is available in various versions, ranging from 7 billion to 70 billion parameters.

How to Use LLAma 2 Chatbot?

Step 1: Visit the Demo Website

Meta’s Llama 2 is only available on Amazon Web Services and HuggingFace. We will be using the latter for this tutorial. Here are the steps you need to follow.

  • Go to the official HuggingFace Llama 2 demo website and scroll down until you’re at the Demo page.
  • Click the “this Space” link under Demo to be taken to the main page.

Step 2: Enter Query and Get Response

  • You will now see the main chatbox, where you can enter your query and click the ‘Submit‘ button to get answers. Your query can be a simple Hi or as detailed as an HTML code prompt.
  • Llama 2 might take a solid minute to reply; it’s not the fastest right now. This is because the load steadily increases as more people try it out.
  • Once Meta’s AI model is done formulating, you will see a reply show up.
