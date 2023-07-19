What is Llma 2? How to use Meta’s latest Ai Model ‘Llma 2’

Meta launches Llama 2 amid a new ChatGPT competitor
Meta has created an AI system called Llama 2 that competes with...
Meta has unveiled Llama 2, an updated version of its open-source language model. Llama 2 offers an alternative to proprietary models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus. According to Meta, Llama 2 requires significantly fewer computing resources to experiment with new methods, validate others’ work, and explore novel applications.
The latest addition to Meta’s lineup of language models is Llama 2, which competes with ChatGPT and other similar models. Llama 2 has undergone extensive training on a significantly larger dataset, and its context length has been doubled compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the Llama 2 model is available in various versions, ranging from 7 billion to 70 billion parameters.
Step 1: Visit the Demo Website
Meta’s Llama 2 is only available on Amazon Web Services and HuggingFace. We will be using the latter for this tutorial. Here are the steps you need to follow.
Step 2: Enter Query and Get Response
