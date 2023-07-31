What new features does WhatsApp have in store for its users?

WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new interface for action sheets.

The new interface will be more modern and visually appealing.

The new interface is not yet available to all users, but it is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has revealed plans to introduce a fresh interface for action sheets. This update comes as WhatsApp continues to be a popular choice among millions of users globally.

WaBetaInfo reports that WhatsApp has submitted a new stable update (build number 23.15.72) for iOS, indicating the forthcoming introduction of this new feature.

Although not officially mentioned in the App Store changelog, the new feature is already accessible to certain WhatsApp users.

By introducing this new feature, WhatsApp intends to revamp its interface and move away from the use of outdated official Apple APIs, giving users a more modern and visually appealing experience.

The official changelog highlights enhanced navigation for a wide range of avatar stickers.

The iOS 23.14.79 update introduces three new features: chat transfer, landscape mode support for video calls, and the ability to silence unknown callers.

Users who install this update will have access to the new action sheets feature. Additionally, WhatsApp promises further interface improvements in future updates.

While some users may receive this feature in the upcoming weeks, it is not explicitly mentioned in the official changelog.

