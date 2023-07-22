What to consider before upgrading to Apple iPhone 15 series

With the much-anticipated launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple enthusiasts are eager to discover the latest innovations.

However, before rushing to purchase the new models, it’s important to weigh a few factors, especially if you already own a top-tier iPhone from the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 lines.

Display Technology Has Not Changed

While the iPhone 15 series is expected to bring several improvements, one aspect that might disappoint some users is the display. Except for the Dynamic Island feature on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the other models are likely to retain the same display as their predecessors.

Though these displays are excellent, they have seen minimal enhancements since the iPhone 13 line, so major changes in this area should not be anticipated.

Upgrades to marginal performance

Apple’s yearly chipset upgrades primarily focus on longevity rather than dramatic performance boosts. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will undoubtedly boast powerful processors, but the difference in performance compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, for instance, might be marginal.

iPhones are known for their enduring performance, and unless you have specific requirements that demand the latest chipset for future-proofing, upgrading solely for speed may not be necessary.

Higher Price Tag

With expected improvements in design, camera capabilities, and battery life, the iPhone 15 series is likely to come with a higher price tag.

Reports suggest that production costs for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will be notably higher than their predecessors, potentially leading to price increases across the entire lineup.

Moreover, international markets might witness price hikes due to increased VAT costs. It’s crucial to carefully consider whether the upgrades justify the expense, particularly when discounted prices for existing iPhone 13 and 14 models may become available.

