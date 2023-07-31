WhatsApp enhances user privacy in its latest beta update

WhatsApp is now actively introducing multiple new features, including safety features and UI improvements.

The safety screen for unknown contacts offers helpful tips for ensuring chat safety, like verifying profile information.

In the last beta update, WhatsApp added a group creation shortcut and animated avatars for better personalization.

Under the ownership of Meta, WhatsApp is now actively introducing multiple new features, indicating a departure from its previous infrequent update cycle. Recent changes seek to unify the user experience by offering consistent and streamlined interfaces for both iOS and Android platforms.

Stepping Up Safety: New Features to Handle Unknown Contacts

The most recent WhatsApp update (version 2.23.16.6) introduces two noteworthy safety features. Users will now encounter a dedicated safety screen when they receive messages from unknown numbers, giving them the option to block the contact or report it to WhatsApp’s moderation team. The safety screen also provides helpful tips for ensuring chat safety, such as verifying profile information.

Another notable addition to the update is a privacy feature that prevents senders from knowing when their messages have been read. This applies when the “read receipts” option is enabled, and the sender won’t receive a notification until the recipient responds or adds the contact to their address book, adding an extra layer of privacy. These safety features prove beneficial, as WhatsApp now permits messaging unknown contacts without saving their numbers.

Currently, these safety tools are available to a limited group of beta testers who have installed the recent WhatsApp beta update from the Google Play Store. The company intends to gradually release these safety features to a wider audience in the coming days.

WhatsApp‘s recent updates have not only prioritized user safety but also aimed to enhance the user experience. Notably, the app introduced refinements inspired by Material Design 3 guidelines, offering a more modern and visually appealing interface for its users.

In addition to the mentioned updates, WhatsApp is actively working on other features. They have recently introduced a video messaging feature, similar to voice messaging, and added support for Wear OS smartwatches. The previous beta update also included a time-saving group creation feature and an animated avatar feature for enhanced personalization.

