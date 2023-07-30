WhatsApp introduces a ‘shortcut’ for adding participants to groups

WhatsApp is launching a new feature to add participants to groups directly from the chat screen.

The feature is currently available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

The feature is a helpful reminder for users to add new members to their groups.

Advertisement

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, announced on Saturday that it is launching a new feature to add participants to groups directly from the chat screen.

As reported by WaBetaInfo, the messaging app is distributing the update via the Google Play Beta Program, elevating the version to 2.23.16.10.

The recently introduced feature, named “add participants,” is currently accessible to select beta testers and will be gradually rolled out to a broader user base in the following days.

This feature enables users to add new members to a group directly from the group chat screen.

When using the feature, users will encounter a new banner encouraging them to add new participants to the group. This banner serves as a shortcut, saving time by eliminating the need to open the group information separately.

Advertisement

“If the user taps on that banner, they can quickly choose new people to add to the group, as long as the group settings allow it, a WhatsApp watcher said.

Also Read ChatGPT is Now Officially Available for Android users The initial release is targeted at users in the US, India, Bangladesh,...

While not crucial, this feature proves useful as it simplifies and expedites the process of adding new members. Users no longer need to navigate through the group information for this straightforward task, ultimately saving time.

The main advantage of this feature is that it serves as a prompt for users to add new members to their groups, acting as a helpful reminder. Those who update their WhatsApp to the latest beta version for Android from the Google Play Store will have access to this feature.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement