WhatsApp is currently developing an animated avatar feature

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, plans to introduce animated avatars in its upcoming update.

WhatsApp is developing animated avatars to enhance stickers and improve communication.

WhatsApp is developing a sticker suggestion feature based on chat emojis to enhance sticker discovery and sharing. WhatsApp, the widely used messaging app owned by Meta, is preparing to introduce an exciting new feature in its upcoming update. The beta version 2.23.15.6, available through the Google Play Beta Program, provides a sneak peek into the future addition of animated avatars, as reported by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Animated Avatar Stickers

WhatsApp recently introduced two major enhancements to its avatar feature on the iOS and Android platforms. The first improvement allows users to generate their avatars effortlessly by taking a photo. The second enhancement involves expanding the range of available avatars, which are automatically updated for users who have already set up their avatars in the app settings. However, there are additional updates yet to be mentioned.

WhatsApp is currently working on creating animated avatars, as announced in the latest beta update. This upcoming update aims to introduce a dynamic element to avatars, bringing them to life and adding more personality to stickers, thereby enhancing the overall communication experience. Although an official release date has not been disclosed, the animated avatars are already operational and offer users a stable experience.

In addition to animated avatars, WhatsApp is developing a sticker suggestion feature that is based on the emojis used during chats. This feature will enable users to easily discover and share relevant stickers, enhancing the convenience of sticker usage within conversations.

WhatsApp is not only focused on animated avatars and sticker suggestions but is also actively working on various other features to enhance the user experience. These include privacy enhancements with a hidden phone number feature for communities, a convenient chat list filter feature, and the implementation of high-quality video-sharing capabilities.