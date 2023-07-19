WhatsApp is DOWN: Global users experience WhatsApp outage, unable to send or receive messages

WhatsApp is facing a worldwide outage affecting both the app and website, leaving numerous users unable to communicate. DownDetector, a platform monitoring online problems, recorded issues starting around 4 pm ET.

The cause of the outage remains unknown, and Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has not acknowledged the problem.

Users across the US and UK have reported thousands of issues, with difficulties in sending and receiving messages being the primary concern.

As of now, neither WhatsApp’s Twitter page nor Meta’s account has addressed the widespread outage.

For many, WhatsApp has become an integral part of daily communication, connecting friends, family, and colleagues across borders.

The outage caused significant disruptions in both personal and professional spheres. Social plans, business discussions, and essential updates were all paralyzed during the outage, leading to frustration and anxiety among users who heavily depend on the app for seamless communication.

