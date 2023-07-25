WhatsApp is expanding its channels, is your country supported?

WhatsApp is expanding the availability of channels to more countries.

Channels are a way to follow your favorite channels and receive updates from them.

Following its launch in Singapore and Colombia, WhatsApp is expanding the availability of “channels” to other countries, making the new features accessible to users with the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and Desktop.

WhatsApp revealed on its official Twitter handle that channels are now accessible in more countries.

Channels are now available to users in Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, and Peru.

To verify if the channels feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, ensure that you have updated the application to the latest version.

According to WABetaInfo, if you are in any of these countries and want to check if the channels feature is available for your WhatsApp account, all you need to do is update the WhatsApp application and open it.

If you see the “Updates” tab, it means you can immediately start using channels. This feature is available on WhatsApp’s iOS, Android, and Desktop apps.

What about my country?

If you live in a country that is not listed, you might be curious about when Channels will be available in your location.

As of now, there is no information regarding the timeline for the availability of channels in additional countries.

WhatsApp is progressively expanding the rollout of channels to more countries, with new additions happening approximately once a month. Therefore, it is likely that the feature will be available in your country in the near future.

Don’t know what Channels are?

The channels feature, introduced earlier this year, is distinct from regular chats, allowing users to follow their preferred channels.

Channel administrators have the ability to share various types of content, including text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, with their followers.

With this feature, users can share a variety of updates, ranging from hobbies and sports teams to receiving news from local officials.

Moreover, WhatsApp ensures the privacy of channel administrators by keeping their phone numbers and profile photos hidden from followers.

Exactly. WhatsApp ensures that the phone numbers of followers are not visible to the channel admins or to anyone else they choose to follow, making Channels a private tool for broadcasting information.

According to the WhatsApp watcher, WhatsApp’s approach to channel updates is that they don’t need to be permanent. To address this, the platform intends to store channel history on their servers for up to 30 days and is working on new tools to make updates disappear even faster from devices.

Admins will have the option to block screenshots and forwards from their Channels, make their Channels discoverable, or keep them hidden.

While the Channels are not initially end-to-end encrypted, there is a chance that WhatsApp may introduce limited-audience end-to-end encrypted Channels in the future.

