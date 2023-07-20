WhatsApp is now available for use on Wear OS smartwatches

WhatsApp is now officially available for Wear OS smartwatches.

A stable and final version of the app has been released.

The app can be installed directly from the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

WhatsApp’s Chief Executive Officer, Will Cathcart, announced that WhatsApp is now officially available for Wear OS smartwatches. This came shortly after the Meta-owned platform released a standalone app for wearable devices.

Previously, there was a beta version available for a few months, but now a stable and final version has been released.

WhatsApp is now available on WearOS! https://t.co/kHiA5tWxwB — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 19, 2023

Advertisement

A few days ago, Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, announced that people can now use WhatsApp on their smartwatches with the new app designed for Wear OS by Google.

Wear OS users can now easily install the new WhatsApp app directly from the Google Play Store.

Mark Zuckerberg just announced that you can now WhatsApp from your wrist with the new WhatsApp for Wear OS app. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rtuHHSFEUW — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 19, 2023

Advertisement

The app enables users to initiate new chats, respond to messages using voice, and even answer WhatsApp calls directly from their Wear OS watches.

The most appealing aspect is that the app ensures complete security and protection for WhatsApp chats and conversations on the smartwatch.

Also Read Musk says Twitter’s advertising revenue dropped by 50% Twitter is experiencing negative cash flow due to a 50% decrease in...

In addition to that, users can also send emojis in their chats using the WhatsApp app on Wear OS. Furthermore, the app can be used effectively without the need to have their phones nearby, as long as there is a reliable data connection.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world