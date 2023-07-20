Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WhatsApp is now available for use on Wear OS smartwatches

WhatsApp is now available for use on Wear OS smartwatches

Articles
Advertisement
WhatsApp is now available for use on Wear OS smartwatches

WhatsApp is now available for use on Wear OS smartwatches

Advertisement
  • WhatsApp is now officially available for Wear OS smartwatches.
  • A stable and final version of the app has been released.
  • The app can be installed directly from the Google Play Store.
Advertisement

WhatsApp’s Chief Executive Officer, Will Cathcart, announced that WhatsApp is now officially available for Wear OS smartwatches. This came shortly after the Meta-owned platform released a standalone app for wearable devices.

Previously, there was a beta version available for a few months, but now a stable and final version has been released.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, announced that people can now use WhatsApp on their smartwatches with the new app designed for Wear OS by Google.

Wear OS users can now easily install the new WhatsApp app directly from the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

The app enables users to initiate new chats, respond to messages using voice, and even answer WhatsApp calls directly from their Wear OS watches.

The most appealing aspect is that the app ensures complete security and protection for WhatsApp chats and conversations on the smartwatch.

Also Read

Musk says Twitter’s advertising revenue dropped by 50%
Musk says Twitter’s advertising revenue dropped by 50%

Twitter is experiencing negative cash flow due to a 50% decrease in...

In addition to that, users can also send emojis in their chats using the WhatsApp app on Wear OS. Furthermore, the app can be used effectively without the need to have their phones nearby, as long as there is a reliable data connection.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story