WhatsApp is officially available for Wear OS smartwatches

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has made its way to Wear OS smartwatches, bringing exciting new features. After a successful beta testing period, the stable and finalized version is now available.

To use WhatsApp on your smartwatch, you’ll need a Wear OS 3 device. Once installed, the app allows you to initiate new conversations, respond to messages with texts, send voice messages, and use emojis.

Additionally, you can answer calls directly from your wrist. If your Wear OS 3 smartwatch has its own mobile data connectivity, you can use all these functions without needing your phone nearby.

The timing of this release is intriguing, as it coincides with Samsung’s Unpacked event, where new Wear OS smartwatches are expected to be announced.

Google has been actively expanding its wearable platform, and earlier in the year, they revealed that Spotify would release new Tiles for its Wear OS app, potentially adding more diverse third-party app options.

This development signals a positive trend for Wear OS users as the ecosystem expands and more functionalities become available on their smartwatches.