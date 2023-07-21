WhatsApp is redesigning its Security notifications menu

WhatsApp is testing visual changes in the Security Notifications menu, including new phrasing and a larger font.

The redesigned Security Notifications menu is now visible on some beta versions of WhatsApp.

The update indicates a renewed focus on highlighting WhatsApp’s security features.

In WhatsApp‘s beta versions, upcoming features are often tested, providing a glimpse of what’s to come. Some minor UI tweaks are likely to be included in the stable release. The latest WhatsApp beta version introduces a small visual change in the Security notifications menu, with new phrasing at the top and a larger font for the existing text.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is included in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.15.21, which has started rolling out to users via the Play Store this week. The screenshots reveal noticeable differences between the old and new UI of the Security notifications page. The updated version includes a redesigned header image at the top, and the text below has been centered and rephrased to say “WhatsApp protects your privacy.”

The updated version features a centered disclaimer about the app’s end-to-end encryption capabilities, followed by larger bullet points below. These bullet points are now represented by green icons instead of the standard gray ones found in the current stable version. The icons highlight the WhatsApp features that remain inaccessible to developers and the parent company, further emphasizing the app’s commitment to user privacy and data protection.

The redesigned Security notifications menu is now visible on my Google Pixel 6a with WhatsApp beta version 2.23.15.22. While it may not drastically impact the way users interact with the app, the update indicates a renewed focus on highlighting WhatsApp’s security features. This emphasis on security comes at a crucial time when global awareness about government surveillance is increasing, reinforcing the app’s commitment to protecting user data and privacy.

Recently, WhatsApp users experienced a brief outage, causing disruptions in the app’s regular operations. Thankfully, the Meta-owned chat platform swiftly resolved the issue within a few hours. Amidst this minor controversy, WhatsApp made progress by introducing a dedicated standalone app for Wear OS. This new app is compatible with smartwatches running Wear OS 3 and above, enhancing the user experience for those using the app on wearable devices.

