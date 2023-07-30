WhatsApp is rolling out its video message feature to more users

WhatsApp is rolling out a new video message feature.

The feature allows users to share real-time videos up to 60 seconds long.

Video messages are recorded and sent just like voice messages.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has made a widespread announcement about rolling out a video message feature to its users.

The messaging app submitted the update, version 23.15.1.76, through the TestFlight beta program, and it is now available to more beta testers. In the coming days, it will be released to a larger audience. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed this development.

This new feature allows users to share real-time videos that can last up to 60 seconds. Sharing video messages is effortless, similar to sending a voicemail.

To record a video message, users simply need to press the microphone icon in a conversation, and it will switch to a camera button. Additionally, a hands-free recording mode can be enabled by swiping up.

When a video message is opened in a chat, it will initially play in mute mode. However, tapping on the video will allow users to hear the sound.

Just like text messages, these video messages are also end-to-end encrypted, ensuring secure communication, and can only be played by the intended recipient.

This new feature enables users to express themselves more vividly and directly. Furthermore, video messages cannot be edited, modified, or forwarded as usual, ensuring that they are specifically recorded for the recipient.

