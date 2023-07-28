WhatsApp now allows you to record and share video messages

WhatsApp has introduced an eagerly awaited feature: video messages. With voice and video calls already in place, this addition fills a missing gap in the messaging app’s arsenal.

Users can now send and receive video messages, each lasting up to 60 seconds, all protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption for enhanced security.

The process of sending video messages closely mirrors that of sending voice messages, ensuring a smooth transition for users. By tapping the familiar voice message icon, one can easily switch to video mode.

Holding down the button records the video, and releasing it sends the message. For added convenience, users can swipe up to lock and record without holding the button continuously, just like with voice messages.

When opening a video message in a chat, it plays automatically on mute. Tapping the video allows users to toggle the sound on and off.

The update is currently rolling out and will become available to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks. Get ready to share your moments through video messages!

