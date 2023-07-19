WhatsApp now lets you message unsaved contacts

WhatsApp users can now message people whose numbers are not saved in their contacts.

To do this, simply start a new chat and enter the person’s number in the search bar.

This feature is already available on the latest versions of WhatsApp for both iPhone and Android devices.

Advertisement

In the past, WhatsApp users faced difficulties messaging someone whose number wasn’t saved, resorting to third-party apps. This inconvenience made quick or one-time conversations challenging.

When messaging an unknown number on WhatsApp, simply begin a new chat on the platform and enter the number in the search bar. A Chat button will appear, allowing you to initiate a conversation without the need to save their number on your phone.

As per reports from WABetaInfo, this feature is already accessible on the latest versions of WhatsApp for both iPhone and Android devices.

The Meta-owned messaging service is also in the process of developing @username support. When this feature is introduced, communicating with new contacts on the platform will become even simpler, as users won’t need to know their phone numbers.

Also Read Meta launches Llama 2 amid a new ChatGPT competitor Meta has created an AI system called Llama 2 that competes with...

Advertisement

If the Chat option does not appear for you in WhatsApp, make sure to update to the latest version available on the Play Store. Keep in mind that this feature is rolled out from Meta’s server side, so it might take some time to appear if it hasn’t already.