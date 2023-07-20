Advertisement
Edition: English
WhatsApp restored after hour-long outage

  • WhatsApp was down for at least an hour in Pakistan and other countries.
  • The issue has been resolved, and WhatsApp is now back up and running.
  • About 6,000 users complained on the tracking website, including user-submitted errors.
Meta Platforms resolved WhatsApp connectivity problems after receiving reports from thousands of users worldwide, including Pakistan, on Wednesday, as stated by Downdetector.com.

“We’re back; happy chatting!” The official WhatsApp Twitter account made a post on Twitter.

According to Meta’s status dashboard, the company previously reported disruptions in receiving incoming messages and message delivery on WhatsApp.

The messaging platform faced disruptions in Pakistan around 1:00 a.m., resulting in users being unable to use the services for at least an hour.

Around 6,000 users lodged complaints with the tracking website, which gathers outage reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

During the outage, WhatsApp experienced problems reported by more than 177,000 users in the United Kingdom, 37,000 users in the US, and nearly 15,000 users in India.

