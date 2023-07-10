WhatsApp rolling out enhanced UI to improve user experience

WhatsApp is rolling out a new enhanced translucent UI for iOS users.

The new UI was previously available for iOS 7 users but was later withdrawn.

The new UI may be rolled out to other users in the coming weeks.

According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is introducing an enhanced UI.

Users of iOS devices can now download WhatsApp’s most recent version from the App Store and experience the UI that has been changed.

A translucent tab and navigation bar are features of the newly revamped interface that will provide consumers with a distinctive experience.

It should be noted that iOS 7 users previously had access to a similar interface with a translucent look, but it was withdrawn for unspecified reasons.

The current version update on the App Store did, however, roll out the translucent design for iPhone users, according to the WhatsApp news tracker, which verified the deployment.

“We can now confirm that a tweaked interface is finally available to more users with the latest update of the app from the App Store,” it added.

Users can access any component of the program to see if they can use the translucent effect, as demonstrated in the screenshot. After installing the update, the app must be restarted in order for the update to take effect.

The update might be sent to those who haven’t yet in the upcoming weeks.

