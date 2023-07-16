WhatsApp will let users know when channels are available

WhatsApp is updating its “WhatsApp Channels” feature to allow one-way private broadcasts.

This update benefits Android users, who will be notified upon gaining access to specific channels.

The feature is expanding among Android beta testers to reach more users soon.

WhatsApp is releasing an update to its feature called “WhatsApp Channels,” which allows one-way private broadcasts. According to WABetaInfo, the latest version update introduces the capability for users to be notified when a channel becomes available to them.

This update specifically benefits WhatsApp users who have Android phones. They will now receive notifications when they gain access to a specific channel on the messaging platform.

The update includes a new permission request sheet that beta testers can see, which asks for their consent to receive notifications regarding channel availability

The introduction of this feature was deemed unexpected by the WhatsApp news tracker, as the company had not previously provided a tool to notify users about the availability of new features. This update marks a departure from their previous approach.

This change aims to enhance the user experience and keep users informed about when they can access and follow specific channels on WhatsApp.

To determine if this feature is active on their devices, users must open a channel invite link. However, since the channel tool is currently limited to Singapore and Colombia, users must access a channel created in one of these countries.

Although users can only follow channels that are available in their respective countries, they will receive a notification when the channels become accessible for them to join.

The feature is currently being released to select beta testers on Android who have downloaded the latest update from the Google Play Store. In the following days, it will be made available to an increasing number of users.