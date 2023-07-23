WhatsApp’s group calls feature gets new update

WhatsApp has released a new update that allows iPhone users to start group calls with up to 15 participants.

The update is currently available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

The update makes it easier for users to connect with more people quickly and easily.

WhatsApp, the leading chatting platform, has released a new version update, making slight adjustments to an existing feature to enhance the user experience.

As per WABetainfo’s report, the changes are specifically focused on the WhatsApp group calls feature.

As we are aware, initially, a group call can include up to seven participants, but this number can be increased to 32 after the call has been initiated.

With the recent update, iPhone users now have the capability to start a group call with up to 15 participants. To access this feature, they need to install the latest update from the TestFlight app.

The screenshot demonstrates how certain beta testers can conveniently select up to 15 individuals when initiating a group call.

“It’s worth noting that although it is possible to choose up to 15 people for the initial call, group calls can still have up to 32 participants in total,” the WhatsApp news tracker added.

The update enhances user convenience, allowing them to connect with more people quickly and effortlessly.

The feature has been introduced to select beta testers and will be gradually expanded to more users in the following days.

