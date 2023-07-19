WhatsApp’s New Feature: Messaging Unsaved Contacts

Users can chat with strangers without saving their numbers first.

Available on the latest WhatsApp versions for iOS and Android.

The feature enhances convenience and privacy for users.

Because of its user-friendly features, WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications. The organisation continues to introduce new features while keeping the needs of its customers in mind. WhatsApp has just released yet another intriguing feature for its customers. WhatsApp now allows you to message unsaved contacts without saving them.

Before beginning a chat, users must first save the number. The new function, on the other hand, allows users to initiate discussions with strangers by searching for their phone numbers without preserving them in the address book.

This function makes conversing with unknown numbers more convenient and confidential. It is available to users who have downloaded the most recent versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

When you enter an unfamiliar phone number into WhatsApp, it will search outside of your contacts. To see if the feature is available for your WhatsApp account, browse your contact lists and search for a phone number. If you’re using WhatsApp for iOS, tap the “start new chat” button in the chat list. Now, in the search bar, type in the unknown phone number.

If the contact is on WhatsApp, you will be able to initiate a conversation with them. Because this capability is not limited to the iOS app, Android users can use the same techniques to search for and open a chat with unknown phone numbers.

