WhatsApp’s new update ensures user security with unknown texts

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has announced a new security update aimed at making users feel safer when receiving messages from unknown numbers. The update, version 2.23.16.6, is currently rolling out through the Google Play Beta Program, with more users expected to receive it in the coming days.

The safety tools are available for some beta testers who have installed the latest version of Android WhatsApp. With these tools, users can check the profile name, profile photo, and country code of the unknown number, helping them make informed decisions on how to handle such messages.

In addition to providing information on dealing with messages from unknown contacts, the safety tools also ensure that the sender remains unaware of whether their message has been read or not. This is particularly useful when the ‘read receipts’ option is enabled, giving users more privacy and control over their interactions.

If users receive a message from an unfamiliar sender, the sender won’t know if the message has been read unless a reply is sent or the contact is added to the address book. This feature provides an added layer of privacy and empowers users to manage their conversations more effectively.

WhatsApp‘s continuous efforts to enhance the user interface and prioritize safety underscore its commitment to providing a secure and trustworthy messaging experience for its global user base. As the update continues to be rolled out, users can expect a more secure and controlled messaging environment, especially when dealing with messages from unknown sources.

