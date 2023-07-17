Xiaomi 14 to feature increased storage and improved main camera

The upcoming Xiaomi 14 will have design improvements while retaining a familiar look.

Phones are likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, as per leakster Digital Chat Station (DCS).

Leaked schematics show a square-shaped camera module with four sensors, different from the previous model.

Details are gradually surfacing about the upcoming Xiaomi 14, which will retain its familiar design while introducing various improvements. Notably, leakster Digital Chat Station suggests that the phone will be equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The next-generation Xiaomi 14 is rumored to come with an impressive storage capacity of up to 1 TB, a substantial improvement over the maximum 512 GB available in the Xiaomi 13. Additionally, the standard version of the Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a larger 4,860 mAh battery and support faster charging speeds of 90 W wired and 50 W wireless, a significant upgrade from the previous model’s 4,500 mAh battery and 67/50 W charging capabilities.

The leaked schematics of the phone reveal a recognizable design, featuring a square-shaped camera module positioned in the top left corner. However, in a departure from the previous model, this time the module will house four sensors instead of three.

According to DCS, the main camera of the Xiaomi 14 will have a larger 50 MP 1/1.28″ sensor, an improvement over the previous 50 MP 1/1.49″ sensor. It will be accompanied by a “medium-telephoto” camera, expected to have a standard lens similar to its predecessor but possibly offering a higher optical zoom than the previous model’s 3.2x. However, the purpose of the fourth sensor remains unknown at this time, while the third sensor is confirmed to be an ultra-wide camera.

Xiaomi‘s flagship series, including the Xiaomi 14, is usually unveiled towards the end of the year, coinciding with the availability of the next Snapdragon 8 chipset. Therefore, the release of the Xiaomi 14 and its variants, such as the Pro model, is still several months away. It is worth noting that the release of the Ultra model remains uncertain at this time.