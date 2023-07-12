Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 certified with 67 W fast charging support

Xiaomi fans have something to look forward to as the company’s upcoming smartphone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, has received certification from 3C.

The certification has revealed an exciting feature: the phone will support 67W fast charging. This comes as no surprise, as Xiaomi has maintained this charging speed in its previous two models.

The certified model, with the designation 2308CPXD0C, will continue to use the MDY-12-EF charger, which has been a staple in Xiaomi retail boxes since the introduction of 67W charging in 2020.

While the charging capabilities remain unchanged, Xiaomi’s president has hinted that other aspects of the Mix Fold 3 will see significant improvements.

Set to be released in August, the Mix Fold 3 will boast a thinner and lighter body, thanks to an entirely new manufacturing plant with updated production systems.

The Leica-branded cameras on the back will be retained, and rumors suggest that the phone will feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

However, it remains uncertain whether the Mix Fold 3 will be available outside of China or remain exclusive to the domestic market, as its predecessors were.

