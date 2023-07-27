Advertisement
Xiaomi’s highly anticipated Mix Fold 3 is set to launch in August, marking the debut of a new manufacturing line with enhanced design features to ensure the foldable’s durability.

The company confirmed this news on its official Weibo profile, further revealing a groundbreaking collaboration with Leica to develop an “optical full-focus quad-cam setup.”

This exciting development means that the Mix Fold 3 will be equipped with four rear cameras, unlike its predecessors.

The only other brands offering four-camera foldable smartphones are Vivo and Huawei, with a similar combination of wide, ultrawide, and two telephoto cameras, one of which incorporates a periscope lens.

While specifics about Xiaomi’s implementation are yet to be disclosed, their previous Mix Fold 2 was recognized for being the thinnest foldable upon release, and the Mix Fold was the first to feature 67W fast charging.

Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate an international launch of the Mix Fold 3, though past rumors suggested otherwise. Fingers crossed that this time, Xiaomi will expand its reach with this cutting-edge device.

