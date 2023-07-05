Xiaomi is generating a lot of buzz with its upcoming release, the Mix Fold 3. The company’s president, Lu Weibing, recently confirmed that the handset will hit the Chinese market in August.

This announcement came in response to a question on Weibo, where Weibing revealed the launch timeline for the Mix Fold 3.

Reports suggest that the Mix Fold 3 will be the first model to be mass-produced in Xiaomi’s newly launched Smart Factory.

The factory upgrades aim to make the handset thinner and stronger, with rumors indicating the inclusion of Leica-branded cameras.

The predecessor, Mix Fold 2, was launched in August last year and boasted a thickness of 11.2mm when folded. Xiaomi seems determined to make the Mix Fold 3 even thinner, showcasing their commitment to innovation in foldable phone technology.

Advertisement

However, there are speculations that the Mix Fold 3 may remain exclusive to the Chinese market, similar to its predecessor.

While this may disappoint international consumers, it has become a trend among Chinese companies to limit their foldable phones’ availability outside their home market. This has often worked in favor of companies like Samsung, who benefit from this approach.

Rumors also suggest that the Mix Fold 3 will feature an under-display selfie camera on the main folding screen and a 5x periscope zoom lens on the back. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and support 50W wireless charging.

With its imminent launch, Xiaomi fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the Mix Fold 3. All eyes are now on Xiaomi as we await further updates on this exciting new device.

Also Read Xiaomi’s MIUI 15 to Debut on Redmi Note 13 and Xiaomi 14 series Xiaomi fans have something to look forward to as the company gears...