Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to arrive in August with four Leica-tuned cameras

Xiaomi officially announced that the Mix Fold 3 will launch in August.

Xiaomi has a history of innovative features with its Mix Fold series.

Fans hope that Xiaomi will finally launch the Mix Fold 3 internationally.

Advertisement

Xiaomi officially announced that the Mix Fold 3 will launch in August. It will be the first device from a new manufacturing line, featuring an enhanced design for increased durability and strength of the foldable body.

Today, Xiaomi‘s official Weibo profile reaffirmed the previous report and revealed that the Mix Fold 3 will feature a new “optical full-focus quad-cam setup” jointly developed with Leica. This indicates that the smartphone will boast four cameras instead of the three found in its predecessors.

Currently, only Vivo and Huawei offer foldable smartphones with four cameras on the back, featuring a combination similar to what we expect from Xiaomi: wide, ultrawide, and two telephoto cameras, one equipped with a periscope lens. However, specific details regarding Xiaomi’s implementation are yet to be revealed.

Also Read Realme GT5 name officially confirmed Realme has confirmed the existence of the GT5, the successor to the...

Xiaomi has a history of innovative features with its Mix Fold series. The Mix Fold 2 was known for being the thinnest foldable at its launch, while the Mix Fold was the first to introduce 67W fast charging. Despite previous rumors suggesting otherwise, fans hope that Xiaomi will finally launch the Mix Fold 3 internationally, making it the third attempt at global availability.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.