Xiaomi Poco M6 is set to reintroduce 5G support

The Poco M6 will be the first phone in the M series to have 5G support.

The Poco M6 is expected to be priced similarly to the Poco M4 5G and Poco M5.

The Poco M6 will have a dual-camera setup on a flat camera island.

Advertisement

In a notable shift, the previous versions of the Poco M series, including the M5s, were limited to 4G connectivity. However, the upcoming Poco M6, as confirmed by Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of Poco and Xiaomi, will bring 5G support, offering an exciting enhancement to the device.

The Poco M5 was an exception within the series, as both the M3 and M4 series included 5G models in their lineups. However, details about the specific chipset that will enable next-gen connectivity in the upcoming Poco M6 remain undisclosed for now.

As the launch date approaches, more specific details about the Poco M6 will be revealed. Currently, it is evident that the phone sports a dual-camera setup on a flat camera island, resembling the design of the M4 rather than the raised visor-style island seen in the M5.

In early 2022, the Poco M4 5G was launched in India with a price of approximately $150 for the 4/64GB variant, and it was sold through Flipkart. Later in 2022, the Poco M5 was introduced, priced at $152 for the 4/64GB model.

Given that the M-series targets affordability and is positioned below the X mid-range and F flagship models, it is expected that the upcoming Poco M6 will remain within the same price range.

Advertisement

Also Read Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan July 2023 The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic (4 nm)...

Considering the popularity of Poco phones in Pakistan, it is highly probable that the Poco M6 series will also be introduced in the local market, offering Pakistani consumers access to the latest Poco smartphone.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.