Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is now available on the market with impressive features.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) chipset and a 2.96 GHz octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The Poco X3 Pro features quad cameras on the back. The main camera of the phone is 64 MP, while the front camera is 20 MP. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.
The smartphone has a 5160 mAh non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan
The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|215 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)
