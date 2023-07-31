Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is now available on the market with impressive features.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) chipset and a 2.96 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Poco X3 Pro features quad cameras on the back. The main camera of the phone is 64 MP, while the front camera is 20 MP. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.

Advertisement

The smartphone has a 5160 mAh non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a 7-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone...

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
Weight215 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story