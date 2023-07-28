Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G makes its global debut in India on August 1st

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, is all set to introduce the highly anticipated Redmi 12 5G variant on August 1, following the recent launch of the Redmi 12 4G model. The global debut will take place in India, with a grand launch event scheduled for next Tuesday.

While specific details about the Redmi 12 5G’s specifications remain under wraps, some essential features have been confirmed.

The smartphone will boast a 50 MP primary camera, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage capacity, and a generous 5,000 mAh battery.

Additionally, it will flaunt an attractive Crystal Glass design, a punch-hole display, and a USB-C port for modern connectivity.

Geekbench leaks indicate that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Rumors suggest that the Redmi 12 5G could be a modified version of the Redmi Note 12R, which shares similarities with the Redmi 12 4G but offers the upgraded Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, a 5MP selfie camera, and no ultrawide camera. The 4G variant will also make its debut in India on the same day.

