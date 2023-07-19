Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan July 2023

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan July 2023
The Xiaomi Redmi 10C is available on the market at an affordable price. The...
Xiaomi Redmi 12C smartphone is available on the market with impressive features.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 2.4-GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52.
The Xiaomi Redmi 12C includes 64 GB of internal storage space and 4 GB of RAM.
It comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels.
The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
The Xiaomi Redmi 12C features a dual camera setup on the back.
The phone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 10 W.
Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-
Xiaomi Redmi 12C specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Mint, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.71 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired
