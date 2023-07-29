Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi has released a new phone in its Note series. The new device...
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is currently available in the market, boasting not only a reasonable price tag but also an array of impressive features.
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor, built on an 8 nm architecture. This cutting-edge chipset is equipped with a powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU, ensuring seamless performance for all your tasks and activities.
The device sports a large and vibrant 6.67-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. With its full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro delivers sharp and detailed visuals, making it a delight for media consumption and gaming.
The phone’s speed is further enhanced by its efficient system-on-chip (SoC) and generous 6GB of RAM, allowing for smooth multitasking and responsive user experience.
Storage-wise, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro offers two models, both providing ample space with 128GB of storage. You can now store all your photos, videos, apps, and more without worrying about running out of space.
All in all, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro proves to be a compelling option in the market, delivering a blend of affordability, excellent performance, and substantial storage capacity, making it a worthy contender for users seeking a reliable and feature-packed smartphone.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
