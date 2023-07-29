Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan and features.
  • The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor.
  • Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro features 6Gb of Ram.
Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is currently available in the market, boasting not only a reasonable price tag but also an array of impressive features.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor, built on an 8 nm architecture. This cutting-edge chipset is equipped with a powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU, ensuring seamless performance for all your tasks and activities.

The device sports a large and vibrant 6.67-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. With its full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro delivers sharp and detailed visuals, making it a delight for media consumption and gaming.

The phone’s speed is further enhanced by its efficient system-on-chip (SoC) and generous 6GB of RAM, allowing for smooth multitasking and responsive user experience.

Storage-wise, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro offers two models, both providing ample space with 128GB of storage. You can now store all your photos, videos, apps, and more without worrying about running out of space.

All in all, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro proves to be a compelling option in the market, delivering a blend of affordability, excellent performance, and substantial storage capacity, making it a worthy contender for users seeking a reliable and feature-packed smartphone.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications:

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi has released a new phone in its Note series. The new device...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story