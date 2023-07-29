Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro features 6Gb of Ram.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is currently available in the market, boasting not only a reasonable price tag but also an array of impressive features.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor, built on an 8 nm architecture. This cutting-edge chipset is equipped with a powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU, ensuring seamless performance for all your tasks and activities.

The device sports a large and vibrant 6.67-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. With its full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro delivers sharp and detailed visuals, making it a delight for media consumption and gaming.

The phone’s speed is further enhanced by its efficient system-on-chip (SoC) and generous 6GB of RAM, allowing for smooth multitasking and responsive user experience.

Storage-wise, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro offers two models, both providing ample space with 128GB of storage. You can now store all your photos, videos, apps, and more without worrying about running out of space.

All in all, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro proves to be a compelling option in the market, delivering a blend of affordability, excellent performance, and substantial storage capacity, making it a worthy contender for users seeking a reliable and feature-packed smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications:

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised) Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

