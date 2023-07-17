Advertisement
date 2023-07-17
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor.
  • The device includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Xiaomi, the popular smartphone manufacturer, has revealed the highly anticipated  Redmi Note 11, which is packed with impressive features. The device aims to deliver an exceptional smartphone experience at an affordable price point.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display, offering vivid colors and sharp visuals. It provides an immersive viewing experience, making it perfect for gaming, streaming, and browsing.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring powerful performance and smooth multitasking capabilities. Coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card.

Moving on to the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 features an impressive quad-camera setup on the rear. It consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. With these versatile lenses, users can capture stunning photos with impressive detail and clarity. On the front, there is a 20 MP selfie camera housed within a small punch-hole cutout, ensuring great selfies and video calls.

The device is fueled by a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, providing all-day usage without worrying about frequent recharging. In terms of software, the device runs on MIUI 13, based on the latest Android operating system, offering a clean and user-friendly interface.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

