Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan July 2023

Xiaomi, the popular smartphone manufacturer, has revealed the highly anticipated Redmi Note 11, which is packed with impressive features. The device aims to deliver an exceptional smartphone experience at an affordable price point.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display, offering vivid colors and sharp visuals. It provides an immersive viewing experience, making it perfect for gaming, streaming, and browsing.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring powerful performance and smooth multitasking capabilities. Coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card.

Moving on to the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 features an impressive quad-camera setup on the rear. It consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. With these versatile lenses, users can capture stunning photos with impressive detail and clarity. On the front, there is a 20 MP selfie camera housed within a small punch-hole cutout, ensuring great selfies and video calls.

The device is fueled by a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, providing all-day usage without worrying about frequent recharging. In terms of software, the device runs on MIUI 13, based on the latest Android operating system, offering a clean and user-friendly interface.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 700 nits , 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

