Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan July 2023

Xiaomi, the popular smartphone manufacturer, has revealed the highly anticipated Redmi Note 11, which is packed with impressive features. The device aims to deliver an exceptional smartphone experience at an affordable price point.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display, offering vivid colors and sharp visuals. It provides an immersive viewing experience, making it perfect for gaming, streaming, and browsing.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring powerful performance and smooth multitasking capabilities. Coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card.
Moving on to the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 features an impressive quad-camera setup on the rear. It consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. With these versatile lenses, users can capture stunning photos with impressive detail and clarity. On the front, there is a 20 MP selfie camera housed within a small punch-hole cutout, ensuring great selfies and video calls.
The device is fueled by a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, providing all-day usage without worrying about frequent recharging. In terms of software, the device runs on MIUI 13, based on the latest Android operating system, offering a clean and user-friendly interface.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
