Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023

Xiaomi, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has once again raised the bar with its latest offering, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, in the competitive Pakistani market. This mid-range smartphone promises an outstanding user experience with its powerful specifications and innovative features.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display, offering an immersive visual experience with its FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Whether you’re watching videos, gaming, or browsing the web, the display delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, elevating your content consumption to new heights.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm) octa-core processor. Whether you’re multitasking, playing graphics-intensive games, or running productivity apps, the Redmi Note 12 handles it all with ease.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, allowing you to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files without worrying about running out of space.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 features a versatile triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, providing flexibility and creative freedom to capture stunning images in various scenarios.
On the front, a 13-megapixel selfie camera takes center stage, ensuring captivating selfies with vivid details and natural skin tones.
The phone is available in three great colors: Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of rapid charging support.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
