Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023

Xiaomi, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has once again raised the bar with its latest offering, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, in the competitive Pakistani market. This mid-range smartphone promises an outstanding user experience with its powerful specifications and innovative features.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display, offering an immersive visual experience with its FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Whether you’re watching videos, gaming, or browsing the web, the display delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, elevating your content consumption to new heights.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm) octa-core processor. Whether you’re multitasking, playing graphics-intensive games, or running productivity apps, the Redmi Note 12 handles it all with ease.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, allowing you to store all your photos, videos, apps, and files without worrying about running out of space.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 features a versatile triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, providing flexibility and creative freedom to capture stunning images in various scenarios.

On the front, a 13-megapixel selfie camera takes center stage, ensuring captivating selfies with vivid details and natural skin tones.

The phone is available in three great colors: Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions 165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”