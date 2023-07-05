Advertisement
Xiaomi’s MIUI 15 to Debut on Redmi Note 13 and Xiaomi 14 series

Xiaomi’s MIUI 15 to Debut on Redmi Note 13 and Xiaomi 14 series

Articles
Xiaomi’s MIUI 15 to Debut on Redmi Note 13 and Xiaomi 14 series

Xiaomi MIUI 15

Xiaomi fans have something to look forward to as the company gears up for the release of MIUI 15. A recent leak from a reliable tipster has shed light on the smartphones that will come pre-installed with the upcoming version of MIUI.

According to the source, the Redmi Note 13 series and the Xiaomi 14 series will be among the first devices to feature MIUI 15. Each lineup is expected to include at least two devices.

The Redmi Note 13 devices are rumored to be called Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, with model numbers N16 and N17, respectively. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 handsets, likely to be called Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, will bear model numbers N2 and N3.

An exciting detail shared by the leaker is that all these smartphones will come with narrow bezel displays, confirming previous reports. However, further information regarding the specifications and features of these devices is still awaited.

These eagerly anticipated smartphones from Xiaomi are slated for a release in the second half of 2023. The Redmi Note 13 series is expected to make its debut in October, while the Xiaomi 14 series may be unveiled in November.

