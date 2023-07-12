Zuckerberg and Musk’s Cage Fight: Is It Really Happening?

Zuckerberg and Musk rumored to be training for a cage fight.

Zuckerberg has been training in jiu-jitsu and has won medals.

Musk has been training with former UFC legend George St-Pierre.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are rumored to be training for a potential cage fight.

The speculation started when Musk tweeted that he would be open to such a match if Zuckerberg agreed to it. Zuckerberg seemed to accept the challenge by asking Musk to provide the fight’s location.

Zuckerberg has been training in jiu-jitsu and has even achieved success in competitions, winning medals. He was recently photographed training alongside UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Musk has been training with former UFC legend George St-Pierre.

The details regarding when and where the fight will occur have not been confirmed yet. However, both Musk and Zuckerberg appear to be taking the fight seriously. Musk has mentioned that he needs more training, while Zuckerberg has expressed his honor in training with UFC champions.

The potential fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has also sparked some controversy. Meta’s new Threads app, which is seen as a potential competitor to Twitter, has received a legal threat from Musk’s Twitter. In a letter sent to Zuckerberg, Twitter accuses Meta of hiring former Twitter employees and allegedly stealing trade secrets.

It remains uncertain whether the fight will actually happen. However, the rumors have certainly caught the attention and interest of the public.