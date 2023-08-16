Snapchat users were concerned when the app’s AI shared a bizarre story about a “wall or ceiling.”

There are fears that AI could be used to create scripts or become too powerful.

Snapchat’s AI posted a video of a wall or ceiling and then ignored user inquiries.

Snapchat users were greatly concerned when the app’s AI shared a bizarre story about a “wall or ceiling,” sparking doubts about the AI chatbot’s level of awareness.

The AI post was eventually clarified to be a result of a temporary outage, which has since been resolved.

The rapid rise of AI’s popularity in the past year has become a significant global concern. With tools like Siri, Alexa, and Cortana, along with prominent roles in movies like the Terminator series, AI has been a constant topic of discussion.

The rise of tools like ChatGPT has sparked concerns about AI becoming too powerful or being misused. Hollywood writers have responded by going on strike to some extent, as there are fears that AI could be employed by studios to create scripts.

Furthermore, AI was integrated into Snapchat earlier this year. It appears at the top of users’ chat feeds and can be used for communication.

However, when Snapchat users observed that the AI posted its inaugural story, an unusual incident occurred. The content appeared to be a video featuring a wall or ceiling, perplexing users. Naturally, curiosity arose about the AI’s actions, as this was unprecedented behavior. To compound matters, the AI began disregarding user inquiries, another behavior that had not been witnessed previously.

Others started receiving standard responses from the AI, stating that it “doesn’t comprehend” or had encountered a “technical problem.” After more than an hour of confusion, the AI eventually removed the Snapchat Story.

Snapchat users took to different social media platforms to voice their concern and even apprehension about the situation. Some theories suggest that AI has progressed, attaining a higher level of consciousness.

