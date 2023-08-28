AI Chip War: US and China in a Head-to-Head Competition

The demand for semiconductors is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2027.

The increased demand for AI-enabled chips is driving this growth.

The nation that leads in semiconductor production and global supply chain control stands to gain significant financial and geopolitical influence on the world stage.

Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have spurred substantial growth in the semiconductor industry, resulting in substantial revenue generation.

Semiconductors, small chips facilitating conductivity between conductors and non-conductors, are vital in modern electronic devices, particularly in AI applications. The estimated revenue for 2023 related to AI-driven semiconductor demand is approximately $53.4 billion, as stated by Alan Priestley, Vice President Analyst at Gartner, a technology analysis firm. This figure is anticipated to rise by an impressive 25.6% to $67.1 billion in 2024.

Experts predict continued growth in semiconductor production and revenue generation, with an estimated potential revenue of around $119.4 billion by 2027, according to a report from editorialge. The increased demand for AI-enabled chips across diverse industries is driving this growth, as businesses are eager to leverage AI’s immense potential.

While the design of semiconductor chips is not a major challenge, their manufacturing and supply chain management are complex tasks.

Presently, Taiwan holds the top spot in semiconductor production globally, controlling approximately 20% of the global supply. However, disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to supply chain and manufacturing challenges, resulting in heightened demand for these chips. This situation has fueled a semiconductor competition between the US and China, which has the potential to escalate into a conflict.

The United States is concerned that China’s dominance in semiconductor manufacturing and supply chain management could be used as a geopolitical tool against the US and its European allies. Conversely, China aims to challenge Taiwan’s leading position, a key Western ally, to bolster its own geopolitical influence.

