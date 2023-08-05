AI detects promising signals of alien life in space

AI discovers 8 potential signals from space.

An exciting breakthrough in the search for extraterrestrial life has been made through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Scientists from around the world, working on the Breakthrough Listen project, have harnessed the power of AI to detect eight signals that could be indicative of alien presence.

The project’s primary objective is to explore deep space for any signs of extraterrestrial life, with a focus on analyzing radio signals and potential transmissions from alien civilizations.

To accelerate the process and avoid false alarms, researchers have employed an AI system that sifts through vast amounts of data collected from radio telescopes.

The AI’s algorithm is designed to identify signals that display characteristics consistent with those of extraterrestrial communication.

Lead researcher Peter Ma, heading the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) program at the University of Toronto, oversaw the investigation.

The team analyzed data from 820 celestial targets, utilizing the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia, and accumulated over 480 hours of observations.

Out of this extensive dataset, the AI system successfully pinpointed eight signals that exhibited potential promise as extraterrestrial intelligence signals.

Notably, these signals were previously unidentified, showcasing the AI’s ability to expand the search parameters effectively.

Despite this groundbreaking discovery, the researchers remain cautious about drawing definite conclusions regarding the origin of these signals.

However, they do recognize the AI’s efficacy and emphasize its significance in advancing SETI efforts.

The AI system likely focuses on specific attributes, such as narrow signal bands, signal disappearance upon telescope redirection, and Doppler drifting, influenced by Earth and potential extraterrestrial motion.

While the eight signals’ exact origins remain mysterious, the team encourages further investigations and re-observations of the targets to gain deeper insights.