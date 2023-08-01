Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
All X (Twitter) users can now earn money from their posts

All X (Twitter) users can now earn money from their posts

Articles
Advertisement
All X (Twitter) users can now earn money from their posts

All X (Twitter) users can now earn money from their posts

Advertisement
  • Twitter is now allowing users to earn money from their posts.
    • Advertisement
  • To qualify, users need a Twitter Blue subscription, at least 500 followers, and 1.5 million post impressions.
  • In order to ensure user compliance with ethical guidelines, the identities of these accounts will undergo verification.

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, now allows users worldwide to generate significant income by meeting specific conditions. The extension of XK’s ad revenue sharing program, announced in early July, enables users to capitalize on this opportunity.

Advertisement
To earn from X, users must fulfill the following requirements:
  • Twitter’s blue subscription
    • Advertisement
  • minimum of 500 followers.
  • 1.5 million impressions on posts over the last 3 months.

All eligible users must create a Stripe account to receive their earnings from X, with a minimum threshold of at least 50 dollars. The company stated that the program aims to be user-friendly, allowing all Twitter Blue subscribers to participate.

Furthermore, the identities of these accounts will undergo verification to ensure user compliance with ethical guidelines.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Samsung’s first Smart Ring to enter mass production by next month
Samsung’s first Smart Ring to enter mass production by next month

Samsung is developing a new smart wearable ring, potentially named the Galaxy...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story