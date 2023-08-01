All X (Twitter) users can now earn money from their posts

Samsung’s first Smart Ring to enter mass production by next month
Samsung is developing a new smart wearable ring, potentially named the Galaxy...
The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, now allows users worldwide to generate significant income by meeting specific conditions. The extension of XK’s ad revenue sharing program, announced in early July, enables users to capitalize on this opportunity.
All eligible users must create a Stripe account to receive their earnings from X, with a minimum threshold of at least 50 dollars. The company stated that the program aims to be user-friendly, allowing all Twitter Blue subscribers to participate.
Furthermore, the identities of these accounts will undergo verification to ensure user compliance with ethical guidelines.
Today is the day: Ads Revenue Sharing is now live for eligible creators globally.
Set up payouts from within Monetization to get paid for posting.
We want X to be the best place on the internet to earn a living as a creator and this is our first step in rewarding you for your…
— X (@X) July 28, 2023
