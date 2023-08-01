All X (Twitter) users can now earn money from their posts

To earn from X, users must fulfill the following requirements:

Twitter’s blue subscription

minimum of 500 followers.

1.5 million impressions on posts over the last 3 months.

All eligible users must create a Stripe account to receive their earnings from X, with a minimum threshold of at least 50 dollars. The company stated that the program aims to be user-friendly, allowing all Twitter Blue subscribers to participate.

Furthermore, the identities of these accounts will undergo verification to ensure user compliance with ethical guidelines.

Today is the day: Ads Revenue Sharing is now live for eligible creators globally. Set up payouts from within Monetization to get paid for posting. We want X to be the best place on the internet to earn a living as a creator and this is our first step in rewarding you for your… — X (@X) July 28, 2023

Advertisement

