Android 14 Beta 5.1 arrives with final bug fixes
  • Google released Android 14 Beta 5.1, which focuses on bug fixes.
  • The unstable beta journey of Android 14 so far means that it is still uncertain when the stable release will be available.
  • Google assures that the mentioned live wallpaper will be enabled again once other issues are resolved.

This month, Google surprised us by releasing Android 14 Beta 5, despite hinting that the fourth beta was the final one before the stable release.

Today, Android 14 Beta 5.1 is being released, focusing on bug fixes. The slight version bump suggests efforts to address issues, possibly moving closer to a stable release. Despite hopes, considering the unstable beta journey of Android 14 so far, certainty remains uncertain.

The official changelog highlights four fixes in this release, yet there might be undisclosed changes made behind the scenes.
These are the resolved bugs: a problem detecting SIM cards with enabled Fixed Dialing Number features; interruptions in connectivity for devices with 5G standalone mode carriers; a blank home screen display after unlocking on certain devices; and a temporary disabling of the “feather-styled” live wallpaper to fix a performance issue it was causing.
Google assures that the mentioned live wallpaper will be enabled again once other issues are resolved. We’ll need to wait for Beta 5.2 to find out.
If your eligible Pixel device is part of the Android Beta program, you’ll receive this update via over-the-air delivery soon. To enroll your device, visit the designated page, and after enrollment, you’ll receive the latest build through an over-the-air update.

