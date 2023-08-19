Android 14 Beta 5.1 arrives with final bug fixes

Advertisement

Google released Android 14 Beta 5.1, which focuses on bug fixes.

The unstable beta journey of Android 14 so far means that it is still uncertain when the stable release will be available.

Google assures that the mentioned live wallpaper will be enabled again once other issues are resolved.

This month, Google surprised us by releasing Android 14 Beta 5, despite hinting that the fourth beta was the final one before the stable release.

Today, Android 14 Beta 5.1 is being released, focusing on bug fixes. The slight version bump suggests efforts to address issues, possibly moving closer to a stable release. Despite hopes, considering the unstable beta journey of Android 14 so far, certainty remains uncertain.