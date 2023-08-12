Android to get Apple’s prominent continuity feature, but on steroids

TikTok to sync with Lemon8 social app soon
TikTok is working on a feature that would allow users to sync...
Google is creating a feature to simplify interconnection between Android devices under the same account.
This feature resembles Apple’s continuity. Like Continuity, if you receive a call on your iPhone, you can answer it on your Mac or iPad if they’re on the same Wi-Fi network.
When all your Android devices are linked to the same Google account, you’ll have the ability to switch calls across devices and share the internet connection.
Switching calls is straightforward: you can initiate a call on one device and then move it to another. Internet sharing permits your primary device to share its internet connection with other devices, much like a personal Wi-Fi hotspot.
The screenshot reveals that the call-switching functionality will operate across distinct Android phones. This sets it apart from Apple’s approach, which only permits call reception from an iPhone on an iPad or a Mac, not on another iPhone.
To connect your device to Google, navigate to Settings > Google > Devices & Sharing. However, this is a conjecture made by tech expert Mishaal Rahman, as Google hasn’t formally announced any such procedures.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.