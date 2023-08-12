Android to get Apple’s prominent continuity feature, but on steroids

Google is creating a feature to simplify interconnection between Android devices under the same account.

This feature is similar to Apple’s Continuity feature, but it will work across different Android phones.

This feature is still under development and has not been officially announced by Google.

This feature resembles Apple’s continuity. Like Continuity, if you receive a call on your iPhone, you can answer it on your Mac or iPad if they’re on the same Wi-Fi network.

When all your Android devices are linked to the same Google account, you’ll have the ability to switch calls across devices and share the internet connection.

Switching calls is straightforward: you can initiate a call on one device and then move it to another. Internet sharing permits your primary device to share its internet connection with other devices, much like a personal Wi-Fi hotspot.

The screenshot reveals that the call-switching functionality will operate across distinct Android phones. This sets it apart from Apple’s approach, which only permits call reception from an iPhone on an iPad or a Mac, not on another iPhone.

To connect your device to Google, navigate to Settings > Google > Devices & Sharing. However, this is a conjecture made by tech expert Mishaal Rahman, as Google hasn’t formally announced any such procedures.

