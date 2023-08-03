Apple AirTag 2 is expected to enter mass production in Q4 2024

Apple released the AirTag in 2021, and it cost $29.

The AirTag 2 is expected to start mass production in Q4 2024.

The AirTag 2 is expected to have improved integration with Apple’s Vision Pro.

Advertisement

Apple introduced the AirTag in April 2021 at a cost of $29. However, if analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s forecast is accurate, a successor might arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.

Kuo forecasts that the AirTag 2 (working title) is probable to commence mass production in Q4 2024 (between October and December). He also anticipates that the second-generation AirTag will feature improved integration with Apple’s Vision Pro, forming a significant aspect of the spatial computing ecosystem.

While information about the AirTag 2 is limited, considering the U1 chip in the first-gen AirTag, it’s possible that the AirTag 2 could incorporate the U2 chip and other enhancements over its predecessor. As time progresses, more details about the AirTag 2 are expected to emerge in the coming months.

Also Read Xiaomi 13T Pro rumored to release on September 1 The Xiaomi 13T Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”