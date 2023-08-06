Advertisement
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

  • Apple iPhone 11 Pro: powerful device with excellent camera capabilities.
  • 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
  • Powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip for fast performance.
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is a powerful and feature packed device with an excellent user interface and some of the best camera capabilities on the market.

The device has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels, resulting in a bright and clear image.

The phone is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which provides fast and efficient performance even when multiple apps are running at the same time.

The iPhone 11 Pro features a triple-lens rear camera system with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

The front-facing camera is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with portrait mode and 4K video recording capabilities.

The battery capacity of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is 3190 mAh.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,799/-

Apple iPhone 11 Pro specifications

BUILDOSIOS 13
Dimensions144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Features800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MEMORYBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera:12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Featuresf/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS))
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3190 mAh
Talktimeup to 18 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

