Apple iPhone 11 Pro search iPhone 11 Pro: powerful device with excellent camera capabilities.

iPhone 11 Pro: powerful device with excellent camera capabilities. 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Powered by search Apple’s A13 Bionic chip for fast performance.

Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is a powerful and feature packed device with an excellent user interface and some of the best camera capabilities on the market.

The device has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels, resulting in a bright and clear image.

The phone is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which provides fast and efficient performance even when multiple apps are running at the same time.

The iPhone 11 Pro features a triple-lens rear camera system with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

The front-facing camera is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with portrait mode and 4K video recording capabilities.

The battery capacity of the Apple iPhone 11 Prosearch iPhone 11 Pro is 3190 mAh.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,799/-

Apple iPhone 11 Pro specifications

BUILD OS IOS 13 Dimensions 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR Chipset search Apple A13 (7 nm+) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing MEMORY Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera , HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, search Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, search Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps , Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/ command / dial , Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3190 mAh Talktime up to 18 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

Also Read Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic chipset. The...