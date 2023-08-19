Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs
The Apple iPhone 12 is a flagship smartphone that offers a sleek design and powerful performance. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR support, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks.
The device is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The iPhone 12 boasts a dual-camera system with 12MP ultra-wide and wide lenses, allowing for high-quality photos and videos.
It supports 5G connectivity for faster downloads and streaming. The device runs on iOS and offers Face ID for secure authentication.
With its premium build, impressive display, and advanced features, the iPhone 12 is a top choice for users seeking a high-end smartphone experience.
The Apple iPhone 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 175,599/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 14.1
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|164 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Red, Green, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128/256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
|Standby
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
