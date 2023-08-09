Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs & Price Comparison
The Apple iPhone 12 boasts a sleek and modern design, featuring a Ceramic Shield front cover and aerospace-grade aluminum edges. Equipped with a Super Retina XDR display, it delivers vibrant and true-to-life visuals, offering a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels.
The A14 Bionic chip ensures powerful performance and efficiency, enabling smooth multitasking and enhanced gaming experiences.
The dual-camera system includes a 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide lens, delivering impressive low-light performance and computational photography capabilities. The Night mode feature enhances low-light shots, while Smart HDR 3 captures intricate details in varying lighting conditions.
With 5G connectivity, the iPhone 12 provides faster download and streaming speeds. It also supports MagSafe technology for seamless wireless charging and snap-on accessories. Running on iOS 14, the iPhone 12 offers a seamless user experience with advanced privacy features and regular software updates.
The Apple iPhone 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 175,599/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 14.1
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|164 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Red, Green, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128/256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
|Standby
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
