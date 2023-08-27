Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and Special Features

Advertisement Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a fancy phone in the iPhone 12 lineup, now at a good price.

It has a great 6.1-inch screen with vivid colors and strong contrast.

Powered by a super-fast A14 Bionic chip, good for multitasking.

Featuring a Super Retina XDR display spanning 6.1 inches and employing an OLED panel, the iPhone 12 Pro showcases a high-definition+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. This amalgamation translates into a display characterized by vibrant color reproduction and remarkable contrast, enhancing visual experiences across various applications.

Beyond its remarkable display, the iPhone 12 Pro boasts a refined and sophisticated aesthetic, marked by the inclusion of a Ceramic Shield front cover. This innovation contributes to a fourfold improvement in drop performance, ensuring enhanced durability. Complementing its durability are four captivating color options: Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue, allowing users to tailor their device to their preferences.

Driving the device’s seamless performance is Apple’s proprietary A14 Bionic chipset, which delivers unparalleled speed and efficiency. This cutting-edge chipset effortlessly tackles even the most demanding tasks, facilitating smooth multitasking experiences for users.

The iPhone 12 Pro offers ample resources for its users, equipped with 6 GB of swift RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Operating on the latest iOS 14, the device provides an optimal user interface and experience, further solidifying its status as a premium smartphone choice.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,899.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications

BUILD OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh Standby up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

