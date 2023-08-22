Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan – August 2023

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has an Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the most popular and premium smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is equipped with an Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz display with HDR10 support, and a FHD+ resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels.

The device includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 1288 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 112 megapixels.

The phone is available in two great colors: graphite, gold, silver, Sierra Blue, and Alpine Green. A 4350 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 373,999.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications

BuildOSIOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
