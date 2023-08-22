Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the most popular and premium smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is equipped with an Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz display with HDR10 support, and a FHD+ resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels.

The device includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 1288 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 112 megapixels.

Advertisement

Also Read Nokia 105 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Nokia 105 has a 1.77-inch TFT LCD display. The phone has...

The phone is available in two great colors: graphite, gold, silver, Sierra Blue, and Alpine Green. A 4350 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.