Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is a flagship smartphone that offers cutting-edge technology and features. It boasts a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, delivering vibrant colors and smooth scrolling.
Powered by the latest A16 Bionic chip, this device provides exceptional performance and efficiency. The camera system is a highlight, with a triple-lens setup including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, along with advanced computational photography features.
The Pro Max variant also offers enhanced battery life compared to its predecessors, keeping you connected throughout the day.
With 5G capabilities, a sleek design, and the renowned iOS ecosystem, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a top-tier choice for users seeking innovation and premium user experience.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 565,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)
|– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
