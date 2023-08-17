Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan – August 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Apple’s iPhone series has been a symbol of innovation and technological excellence, captivating smartphone enthusiasts around the world. The anticipation for the latest addition to the iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is reaching new heights. With rumors swirling about its remarkable features and capabilities, let’s delve into the details of its price and specifications, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts in Pakistan.
Apple is renowned for its vivid displays, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no exception. Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the device promises immersive visuals with impressive color accuracy and sharpness.
At the core of the iPhone 15 Pro Max‘s performance is a powerful Apple Bionic A16 processor, ensuring lightning-fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and seamless performance across various tasks. Backed by 8 GB of RAM, the device is equipped to handle demanding applications with ease.
Apple has continuously pushed the boundaries of smartphone photography, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to follow suit. With a 48 MP rear camera setup, the device is poised to capture breathtaking photos and videos in various lighting conditions. The 12 MP front camera will deliver stunning selfies and support advanced Face ID technology.
The smartphone is expected to have a 4300 mAh non-removable fast charging battery with 15 W of wireless charging support.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be around Rs. 499,000.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|230 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins),Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
