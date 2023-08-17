Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

Apple’s iPhone series has been a symbol of innovation and technological excellence, captivating smartphone enthusiasts around the world. The anticipation for the latest addition to the iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is reaching new heights. With rumors swirling about its remarkable features and capabilities, let’s delve into the details of its price and specifications, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Apple is renowned for its vivid displays, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no exception. Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the device promises immersive visuals with impressive color accuracy and sharpness.

At the core of the iPhone 15 Pro Max‘s performance is a powerful Apple Bionic A16 processor, ensuring lightning-fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and seamless performance across various tasks. Backed by 8 GB of RAM, the device is equipped to handle demanding applications with ease.

Apple has continuously pushed the boundaries of smartphone photography, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to follow suit. With a 48 MP rear camera setup, the device is poised to capture breathtaking photos and videos in various lighting conditions. The 12 MP front camera will deliver stunning selfies and support advanced Face ID technology.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A14 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone...

The smartphone is expected to have a 4300 mAh non-removable fast charging battery with 15 W of wireless charging support.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be around Rs. 499,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 230 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset search Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), search Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast battery charging

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”