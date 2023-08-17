Advertisement
date 2023-08-17
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan – August 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.
Apple’s iPhone series has been a symbol of innovation and technological excellence, captivating smartphone enthusiasts around the world. The anticipation for the latest addition to the iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is reaching new heights. With rumors swirling about its remarkable features and capabilities, let’s delve into the details of its price and specifications, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Apple is renowned for its vivid displays, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no exception. Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the device promises immersive visuals with impressive color accuracy and sharpness.

At the core of the iPhone 15 Pro Max‘s performance is a powerful Apple Bionic A16 processor, ensuring lightning-fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and seamless performance across various tasks. Backed by 8 GB of RAM, the device is equipped to handle demanding applications with ease.

Apple has continuously pushed the boundaries of smartphone photography, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to follow suit. With a 48 MP rear camera setup, the device is poised to capture breathtaking photos and videos in various lighting conditions. The 12 MP front camera will deliver stunning selfies and support advanced Face ID technology.

The smartphone is expected to have a 4300 mAh non-removable fast charging battery with 15 W of wireless charging support.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be around Rs. 499,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight230 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
Chipsetsearch Apple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), search Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

