Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023
Advertisement

Apple is anticipated to commence large-scale manufacturing of its iPhone 15 series in August, as indicated by Jeff Pu, a researcher at Haitong International Tech. The analyst suggests that the company is progressing well and aims to produce 84 million units by the conclusion of 2023.

This figure reflects a 12% increase compared to the number of iPhone 14 devices manufactured during the corresponding period last year.

Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is expected to be around 499,999 PKR.

Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Specs:

Advertisement
BUILDOSIOS 16
Dimensions160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight230 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
PROCESSORCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh

 

Advertisement
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy a54 Price in Pakistan – August 2023
Samsung Galaxy a54 Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a good-looking smartphone with a big 6.4-inch...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story